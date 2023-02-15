Brokers Offer Predictions for EnerSys’ FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EnerSys in a research note issued on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.75. The consensus estimate for EnerSys’ current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EnerSys’ FY2024 earnings at $6.58 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ENS. StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
EnerSys Stock Down 0.8 %
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $920.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.
EnerSys Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.96%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in EnerSys by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in EnerSys by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in EnerSys by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About EnerSys
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EnerSys (ENS)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.