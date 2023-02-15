Brokerages Set Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) PT at $87.52

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.52.

Several analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Teradyne to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $108.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $127.29.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 23.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 24.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,987,000 after purchasing an additional 134,867 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 157.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after purchasing an additional 210,911 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 7.7% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

