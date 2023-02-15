Brokerages Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Target Price at $76.18

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NYSE OXY opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

