Brokerages Set Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Price Target at $30.70

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.70.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE EDR opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $9,630,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $2,388,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,543.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 435,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $9,630,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 564,310 shares of company stock worth $12,436,901 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 409,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,350,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,898 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,302,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 665,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after buying an additional 165,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Articles

