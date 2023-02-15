Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

Brixmor Property Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Brixmor Property Group has a payout ratio of 114.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 27.25%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.