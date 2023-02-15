BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,413 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $13,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MASI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Masimo by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Masimo by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Masimo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Insider Transactions at Masimo

Masimo Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $165.18 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $230.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.57.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

