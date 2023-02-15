BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 29,190 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,190 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,395. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $85.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.36. The company has a market cap of $138.58 billion, a PE ratio of 97.67, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.67.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

