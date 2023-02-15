BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 7,402 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 344,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,502,000 after buying an additional 110,072 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PH opened at $352.35 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $357.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.26 and a 200 day moving average of $291.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.46.

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,356 shares of company stock worth $8,271,992. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

