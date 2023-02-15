BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $9.64 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,978 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.08% of Akamai Technologies worth $9,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,419,000 after purchasing an additional 408,535 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,413,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,770,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.33. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 290 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.26 per share, with a total value of $25,015.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,263.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 290 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.26 per share, with a total value of $25,015.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,263.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $201,532.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $475,806 and sold 17,363 shares valued at $1,558,367. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Recommended Stories

