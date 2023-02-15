BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 828.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,825 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $11,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $61.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,375,545.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,980,000. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.