Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $72.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.95 and a one year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.