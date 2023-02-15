Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,557,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,360 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $147,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,562.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BFAM traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.57. 14,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,983. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BFAM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

