Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 70,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgetown

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Bridgetown by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 72,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bridgetown in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

Bridgetown Stock Performance

BTWN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. 3,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,978. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. Bridgetown has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of -0.11.

About Bridgetown

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.