Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.10 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 4.35%.
Bridge Investment Group Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of BRDG traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 24,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,989. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a market cap of $435.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.
Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is 72.97%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,471,000 after purchasing an additional 45,059 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,810,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 44,118 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 156,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bridge Investment Group
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
