Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

NYSE:BRDG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 20,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,705. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $432.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Bridge Investment Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 156,156 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bridge Investment Group by 26.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,241,000 after purchasing an additional 434,346 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRDG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.50 target price on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut Bridge Investment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

