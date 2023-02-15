BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Up 26.8% in January

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Up 11.5 %

BCTXW stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,306 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

