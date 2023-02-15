Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.25

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.25 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 8.13 ($0.10), with a volume of 86,263 shares.

Braveheart Investment Group Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.23. The company has a market cap of £5.14 million and a PE ratio of 275.00. The company has a current ratio of 18.75, a quick ratio of 18.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braveheart Investment Group

In related news, insider Trevor Brown bought 250,000 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($27,312.45).

About Braveheart Investment Group

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

