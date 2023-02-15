Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 83,158 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 839,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,158 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in NatWest Group by 42.3% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,612 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $998,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Stock Down 3.3 %

NatWest Group stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $7.34. 646,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About NatWest Group

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.64) to GBX 310 ($3.76) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.25) to GBX 380 ($4.61) in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.96.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

