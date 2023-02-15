Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Loews were worth $10,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Loews by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,034,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,547,000 after buying an additional 45,387 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,223,000 after purchasing an additional 104,904 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 754,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,710,000 after purchasing an additional 117,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Loews by 34.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after buying an additional 165,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,369,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.67. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $68.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.73, for a total transaction of $234,018.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,791 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.73, for a total transaction of $234,018.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,469 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

