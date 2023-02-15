Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $3.13 Million Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRH. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CRH by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Redburn Partners raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

CRH Stock Up 0.6 %

About CRH

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.48. 464,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $50.93.

(Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.