Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $14.17 Million Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,301 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $14,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 405.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 681,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after buying an additional 546,699 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,148,000 after buying an additional 535,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,560,000 after buying an additional 484,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,194,000 after acquiring an additional 287,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 104.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 282,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HMC. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Honda Motor Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:HMC traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.14. 136,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,592. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $32.15.

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.