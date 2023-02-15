Brandes Investment Partners LP Grows Stock Position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 420,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 1.12% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $12,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 154.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 270.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TARO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

TARO traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $30.16. 7,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,139. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.68). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.12 million. Equities analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

