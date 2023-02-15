Braintrust (BTRST) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $82.04 Million

Braintrust (BTRST) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Braintrust has a market cap of $82.04 million and approximately $792,940.90 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Braintrust has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Braintrust token can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00004228 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.88 or 0.00426877 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.73 or 0.28277264 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Braintrust

Braintrust’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

