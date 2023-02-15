Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith Sells 13,000 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $439,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,415,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,843,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BOX Price Performance

BOX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,912. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 62.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,468,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after purchasing an additional 561,900 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 14.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 15.5% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 109,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 8.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 36,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Stories

