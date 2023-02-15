Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith Sells 13,000 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $439,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,415,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,843,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
BOX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,912. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.
Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.
