Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

TSE BPF.UN remained flat at C$16.38 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,858. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41. The company has a market cap of C$352.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$14.02 and a 12-month high of C$17.66.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

