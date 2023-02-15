Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Boralex Price Performance

BLX traded down C$0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$36.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$31.63 and a twelve month high of C$51.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.06.

Get Boralex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CSFB lifted their price target on Boralex from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on Boralex from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Boralex to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boralex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.45.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.