Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Short Interest Update

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boral from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Boral stock remained flat at $10.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. Boral has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $18.79.
Boral Ltd. engages in the provision of building and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Boral Australia and Others. The Boral Australia segment comprises quarries, concrete, asphalt, transport, landfill, property, cement and concrete placing, west coast bricks, roofing and masonry, and timber.
