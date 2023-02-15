Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,583 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 2.9% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $63,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Booking by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Booking by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Booking by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $2,503.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,208.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,002.84. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Booking

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,496.38.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.