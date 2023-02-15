Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Short Interest Down 26.2% in January

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the January 15th total of 19,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bonso Electronics International Trading Up 11.4 %

NASDAQ BNSO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 20,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,585. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. Bonso Electronics International has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $12.09.

Bonso Electronics International Company Profile

Bonso Electronics International, Inc is engaged in the design, development, production and sale of electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates through the following segments: Scales, Pet Electronics Products, Rental and Management and Others. The Scales segment focuses on the production and marketing of sensor-based scales products.

