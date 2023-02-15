Bone ShibaSwap Self Reported Market Cap Tops $257.03 Million (BONE)

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Bone ShibaSwap has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Bone ShibaSwap token can currently be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00006738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bone ShibaSwap has a total market cap of $257.03 million and $26.51 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00432018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,367.41 or 0.28617627 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bone ShibaSwap Profile

Bone ShibaSwap was first traded on July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 229,928,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,365,374 tokens. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official website is www.shibatoken.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bone ShibaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 229,928,600.28731167 with 167,589,270.6262843 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 1.37869549 USD and is down -7.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $10,180,598.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

