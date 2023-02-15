Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) rose 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 174,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 54,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.

Bolloré SE engages in the management of its businesses in the areas of transportation & logistics, communications and electronics. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics; Oil Logistics; Communication; and Electricity Storage and Systems. The Transportation and Logistics segment includes services relating to the organization of sea and air transport networks, and logistics.

