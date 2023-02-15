BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVFGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 733,600 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 636,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 143.8 days.

BOC Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of BCVVF stock remained flat at C$7.70 on Wednesday. 2,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,850. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.62. BOC Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$6.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of BOC Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

BOC Aviation Company Profile

BOC Aviation Ltd. engages in the provision of aircraft lease management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific; Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Macau SAR, and Taiwan; Europe; and Middle East and Africa; and Americas. It also owns and manages aircrafts such as Airbus A320CEO, A320NEO, A330, Boeing 737NG, Boeing 777-300ER, and freighters.

