BMO Capital Markets Raises Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Price Target to $18.00

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

IE stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.44. 45,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,058. Ivanhoe Electric has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.18.

Insider Activity

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland purchased 422,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $4,164,254.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 9,385,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,445,441.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IE. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

See Also

