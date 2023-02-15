Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $4,655,523.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,610.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $4,655,523.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,610.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 261,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $6,118,088.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,407.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.