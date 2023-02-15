Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Price Performance

Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,714. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.28.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Moon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Moon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.