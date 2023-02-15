Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,344,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up 6.3% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $196,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,826,739 shares of company stock valued at $160,357,590. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $132.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average of $90.15. The firm has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

