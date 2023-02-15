Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 28th

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.

BSL opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 20.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 89.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 62,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

