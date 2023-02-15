Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 28th

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Stock Performance
BSL opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $16.22.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
