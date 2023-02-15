BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,975 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 1.46% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MQY. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 550.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 265.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MQY stock remained flat at $12.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. 13,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,636. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $14.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

