BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) PT Lowered to $71.00 at BMO Capital Markets

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.83.

BlackLine Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.78. The company had a trading volume of 167,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,555. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -138.61 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.64. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $119,320.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $119,320.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,512 shares of company stock worth $219,722. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Stories

