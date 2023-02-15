Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Stake Lessened by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,694 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Black Knight worth $21,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 78.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 356.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

Black Knight Price Performance

Black Knight Profile

BKI opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $79.78.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

