Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Trading Up 0.7%

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 49,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 152,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 45.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 48.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

