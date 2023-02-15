BitShares Price Tops $0.0111 on Major Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, BitShares has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $33.36 million and $1.27 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00011243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00008256 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004955 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001935 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

