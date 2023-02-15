BitShares Price Tops $0.0110 on Top Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, BitShares has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $32.91 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008320 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005109 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002021 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.