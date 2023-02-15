BITICA COIN Price Tops $0.0898 on Top Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 53.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $4,397.34 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0898 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00044324 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00029883 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001919 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00019142 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00217194 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,095.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.05838741 USD and is down -28.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $769.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.