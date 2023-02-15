Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.59 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $2.59 million and $63.66 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00002251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00189121 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00069988 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00062722 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001187 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

