Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Raises Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies comprises approximately 5.8% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. owned 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $256.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.25. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $217.92 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.17.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

