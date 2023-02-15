Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Shares Down 0.1%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.53. 8,177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 53,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Birks Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Birks Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Birks Group worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

