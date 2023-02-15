Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. Biotricity had a negative net margin of 265.11% and a negative return on equity of 6,795.29%.

Biotricity Stock Performance

Biotricity stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Biotricity has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.

Institutional Trading of Biotricity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotricity in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotricity during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotricity during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Biotricity by 586.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 115,595 shares during the period. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

