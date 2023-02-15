Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 131 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $152.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.25 and its 200 day moving average is $143.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.33. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $160.59.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.09.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

