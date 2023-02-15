Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Buys 693 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV opened at $68.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $72.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

